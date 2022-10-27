Road Closed Following Serious Crash, Gisborne - Eastern

Matawai Road at Te Karaka, Gisborne is closed following an earlier serious

crash.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported to Police at around 5:20pm.

Initial indications suggest four people have been seriously injured.

Matawai Road is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

