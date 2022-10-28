UPDATE - Cashel Street Incident
Friday, 28 October 2022, 3:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 61-year-old man who was assaulted during an incident
on Cashel Street on Tuesday, 18 October has sadly
died.
An 18-year-old man has previously appeared
before the court regarding the matter, on a charge of
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily
harm.
Further charges will now be
considered.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
incident are also ongoing.
Family of the deceased have
asked for privacy at this time.
There will be no
further comment from the family or
Police.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...More>>