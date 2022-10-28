UPDATE - Cashel Street Incident

The 61-year-old man who was assaulted during an incident on Cashel Street on Tuesday, 18 October has sadly died.

An 18-year-old man has previously appeared before the court regarding the matter, on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Further charges will now be considered.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are also ongoing.

Family of the deceased have asked for privacy at this time.

There will be no further comment from the family or Police.



