UPDATE - Onerahi Homicide Investigation

Attributed to Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, Whangārei CIB.

Police investigating the death of a man in Whangārei on 27 October are appealing for sightings of a dark-coloured 2021 Nissan Navara.

The investigation team is particularly interested in the movements of the vehicle in the Whangārei and Onerahi areas on 26 and 27 October.

The vehicle is also understood to have travelled through Kawakawa and Kaitaia over the past three days.

We are interested in that vehicle and in identifying any occupants, as we believe they may be able to assist our enquiry team.

We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with Whangārei Police.

Police are not in a position to provide further details about the identity of the man at this time, however we will look to do so in due course.

Police want to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information and assisted with the investigation so far.

Our enquiries are ongoing and we are determined to hold the person(s) responsible to account.

We know there are still a number of people in the community with information related to the man's death who are yet to come forward - we urge them to do the right thing and contact Police.

Anyone who withholds information from Police in relation to the ongoing investigation or is found to be assisting the primary person(s) responsible could end up facing serious charges themselves, so we would urge people to make contact with Police at the earliest opportunity and tell us what you know.

Information can be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221027/5890.

© Scoop Media

