UPDATE - Fatal Crash, Shakespeare Road, Napier - Eastern

Police can confirm the vehicle involved in the fatal crash in Napier overnight had nine occupants.

One person died at the scene on Shakespeare Road, one was uninjured, and seven were taken to hospital for treatment.

Two people remain in a critical condition, the other five are stable and remain in hospital.

Police wish to extend their condolences to the whānau and friends of those involved.

A Police investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a dark blue Honda CRV driving erratically in the Napier CBD prior to the crash at around 11:50pm on Saturday, or who has dashcam, or other footage of the vehicle.

Please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number 221030/4150.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

