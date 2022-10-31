Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Election Access Fund Open

Monday, 31 October 2022, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Electoral Commission

A fund to support disabled candidates to participate in parliamentary elections is now open for applications.

Disabled people seeking selection or standing as a candidate in a parliamentary general election or by-election can apply for a grant from the Election Access Fund Te Tomokanga — Pūtea Whakatapoko Pōtitanga to help cover their costs.

The Fund can be used to pay for disability related costs during selection or campaigning, for example accessible transport to events or meetings, or specialist equipment.

The Electoral Commission consulted with disabled people, disabled people’s organisations, political parties, and other interested groups, before finalising how the Fund would be managed.

‘The input of the disability community was crucial in designing the Fund and establishing the eligibility criteria, how the Fund will operate and the expenses it can cover,’ says Chief Electoral Officer, Karl Le Quesne.

‘On advice from the community, we have designed the processes around the Election Access Fund to offer independence, choice and autonomy for the applicant.’

Information on the eligibility criteria and how to apply for funding is available online and in alternate formats at elections.nz.

People can apply by completing an application form online or by calling the Election Access Fund team.

‘We have an independent panel of disabled people with extensive knowledge of access needs to advise us whether an application meets the criteria and is fair and reasonable before a decision is made on funding,’ says Karl Le Quesne.

The Electoral Commission is responsible for setting up and running the Election Access Fund under the Election Access Fund Act 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Electoral Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 

Mayors: Propose Consensus Path Forward For Three Waters
The Mayors of Aotearoa New Zealand’s two biggest cities, Auckland and Christchurch, have put forward a joint proposal to make progress on the divisive “three waters” issue and achieve consensus... More>>


Government: First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders
Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority... More>>


Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit
The Green Party has today put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet... More>>



Future For Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes To Strengthen Local Government System
Local government must be revitalised in order for New Zealand communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government... More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 