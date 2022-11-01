Mayoral Leaders Forum Facing The Region's Big Challenges Together

The four mayors of the region’s constituent local authorities and the new Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chair are united in tackling the region’s big challenges.

Yesterday the mayors and chair – Wairoa mayor Craig Little, Napier mayor Kirsten Wise, Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Alex Walker and Regional Council chair Hinewai Ormsby - met for the first time since their inauguration.

Napier mayor Wise became the forum's chair as a result of the rotation process.

Wise says: “A very warm welcome to Hinewai Ormsby as the new Regional Council chair and to our new diverse members – the elected councillors of the new triennium 2022-2025.”

Wise says they are focused on working together on the region’s significant issues – the regional spatial plan, housing, climate action and building for resilience, Central Government reforms, transport, and regional economic and social development.

The group is looking forward to their next meeting on the 21st of November this year.

