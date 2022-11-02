Leaning Pōhutukawa Tree To Stay
Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 10:00 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
The leaning Pōhutakawa tree in the Botanical Gardens
will be pruned today so it can live on.
Growing beside the
children’s playground, the Pohutukawa tree is at least 85
years old.
It has been monitored by Council staff
since it started to lean during a winter storm earlier this
year. The area around it has been fenced off
since.
Gisborne District Council Liveable Communities
Director Michele Frey says Pōhutukawa trees are remarkable
adaptors and take pruning really well.
“They can
often lean over, readily create new shoots and form a new
canopy. Already this tree has young shoots starting to
show.
“We understand this tree has been a favourite
kids’ climbing tree for generations. We will keep the
fence up as there’s no more climbing it unfortunately but
we’re really pleased it’s been deemed safe to
stay.”
The leaning tree and another Pōhutukawa tree
beside it will both be pruned
today.
