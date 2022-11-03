Aerocool Developments Ltd Now Major Partner Of Region’s Rescue Helicopter

Aerocool Developments Ltd, have recently become the major partner of the Bay of Plenty region’s Rescue Helicopter.

Formerly known as the TECT Rescue Helicopter it will now be known as the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter.

“We are delighted to begin what will be a long-term partnership with Aerocool Developments Ltd, ensuring the rescue helicopter can continue to be there for those who need us.” said Vanessa Richmond, Group Manager.

Aerocool Developments Ltd have committed to a full four-year term of support with first right of renewal. This gives the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter a level of comfort and certainty to continue providing this life-saving service to the community.

The Aerocool Group began from humble kiwifruit growing in 1973 by Managing Director John Anderson in Te Puna. This then developed into kiwifruit cool stores and packaging sheds in Mount Maunganui in 1985, to today holding a significant investment in commercial buildings and commercial land in the Bay of Plenty region.

John Anderson agreed the partnership with the Rescue Helicopter was a positive one and recognised the significant impact the rescue helicopter service has in the Bay of Plenty community.

“It has always been a passion of mine to be a major supporter of the rescue helicopter and I am so proud to see the Aerocool brand on the side of the machine, supporting such an incredible service”, says John.

Vanessa Richmond paid tribute to outgoing sponsor TECT, “we extend our sincere gratitude to TECT for their unwavering support of the rescue helicopter over the last 19 years. We have enjoyed the part they have played in the rescue helicopter family and thank them for their commitment”.

