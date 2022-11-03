Pegasus Beach Fire Update
Thursday, 3 November 2022, 5:39 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
02 November
Assistant Commander Colin
Russell:
The Woodend Beach Holiday Park is being
evacuated as a precaution due to a fire which started at
Pegasus Beach, north of Christchurch.
The park is
currently in the direct path of the fire as it heads south
from Pegasus Beach.
Waimakariri Civil Defence and
Police are assisting Fire and Emergency to evacuate the
approximately 130 residents to the Woodend Community
Centre.
Twelve trucks and 50 firefighters remain on
the scene, with heavy machinery soon to arrive to establish
firebreaks in the expected path of the fire.
The fire
is still actively burning and high winds are causing it to
travel quickly south towards Woodend Beach.
Fire and
Emergency was alerted to the fire at 7.53pm on Wednesday
night.
This is expected to be the last update until
tomorrow
morning.
