Pegasus Beach Fire Update

02 November

Assistant Commander Colin Russell:

The Woodend Beach Holiday Park is being evacuated as a precaution due to a fire which started at Pegasus Beach, north of Christchurch.

The park is currently in the direct path of the fire as it heads south from Pegasus Beach.

Waimakariri Civil Defence and Police are assisting Fire and Emergency to evacuate the approximately 130 residents to the Woodend Community Centre.

Twelve trucks and 50 firefighters remain on the scene, with heavy machinery soon to arrive to establish firebreaks in the expected path of the fire.

The fire is still actively burning and high winds are causing it to travel quickly south towards Woodend Beach.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire at 7.53pm on Wednesday night.

This is expected to be the last update until tomorrow morning.

