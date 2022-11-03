Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pegasus Beach Fire Update #3

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 5:41 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The fire which started at Pegasus Beach last night is still travelling fast in a southerly direction parallel to the beach, driven by the wind.

Incident Command Colin Russell says fire crews are continuing to do everything they can to slow its progress, and heavy machinery is being used to create firebreaks. As of 1.30am there had been no known loss of homes or other property.

All residents from the Woodend Beach Holiday Park have been evacuated as a precaution. Civil Defence has set up emergency accommodation at the Woodend Community Centre. Fire and Emergency held a meeting for evacuees and other community members earlier in the night to provide an update on the situation.

There have been no compulsory evacuations of other households in the Woodend area but some people have chosen to leave for the night, or have moved livestock.

Colin Russell has advised anyone feeling vulnerable at home to leave for the night. If possible they should stay with friends and family, but they can also stay at the Woodend Community Centre.

Fire and Emergency will hold another community meeting at the Woodend Community Centre at 10am.

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
