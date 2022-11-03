Have You Seen Matasavii Levao?

Waitematā Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 72-year-old man missing from the New Lynn area.

Matasavii Levao left his address on Crown Lynn Place at around 7am on 1 November for a walk, but has not returned.

He was wearing grey sweatpants, a white skivvy, grey jumper with white spots on it along with a hat.

Enquiries have been ongoing to locate him.

Police and Matasavii’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and the public are asked to contact us if they have information to assist us.

If you sight Matasavii or have seen him, please contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 221101/5651.

