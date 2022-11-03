Have You Seen Matasavii Levao?
Thursday, 3 November 2022, 7:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waitematā Police are seeking the public’s assistance
in locating a 72-year-old man missing from the New Lynn
area.
Matasavii Levao left his address on Crown Lynn
Place at around 7am on 1 November for a walk, but has not
returned.
He was wearing grey sweatpants, a white
skivvy, grey jumper with white spots on it along with a
hat.
Enquiries have been ongoing to locate
him.
Police and Matasavii’s family have concerns for
his wellbeing and the public are asked to contact us if they
have information to assist us.
If you sight Matasavii
or have seen him, please contact Police on 105 quoting the
file number
221101/5651.
