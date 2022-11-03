Pegasus Fire Update #6

Ground crews and aerial waterbombing are making good progress in bringing the Pegasus Beach fire under control, Incident Controller Dave Berry says.

Four helicopters and two fixed wing aircraft are dropping water on the fire to knock it down, while the ground crews are tackling spot fires and hotspots, and firming up the containment lines on the flanks of the fire.

The size of the fire is now assessed at 184ha spanning a 5.5km length of the coast north of the Waimakariri River.

Mr Berry says the situation on the fireground is being constantly assessed and a decision will be made at 2pm if it will be safe for 130 residents of the Woodend Beach Holiday Park to return home

Te Mana Ora - Community and Public Health is advising that if people are affected by the smoke from the fire they should close windows and doors, stay inside if it’s safe to do so and avoid or reduce outdoor exercise.

Anyone experiencing health issues from the Woodend fire should phone their usual general practice team in the first instance.

