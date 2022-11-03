Pegasus Fire Update #8

Fire investigators have concluded their investigation into the start of the fire at Pegasus Beach.

The investigation has confirmed the fire was started from fireworks being set off in high winds last night at a cark park area on Woodend Beach Road. Police have been involved.

Incident Controller Dave Berry says the fire is a timely reminder to be careful when letting off fireworks this Guy Fawkes, particularly with high winds forecast across the motu.

If you’re lighting fireworks this Guy Fawkes please take simple precautions to keep everyone safe. Make sure you have a safe set up when lighting your fireworks. Light them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire and have a bucket of water or hose nearby. Ensure your fireworks are pointed at the sky and not at people, pets or anyone’s home. Check local bylaws for the rules around using fireworks in your area.

Lastly, dispose of your fireworks safely and soak them in water before you throw them out."

If there is a public fireworks display in your area, head along to that rather than light your own.

