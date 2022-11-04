Paekakariki Surf Life Guards – Club House Closing Day

Sunday 30 October marked a sad day for the Paekakariki Surf Life Guards with the closure of the building that has been home to the club since 1966. Engineers have deemed the clubrooms to be unsafe for normal use.

Members old and new and from across the country came to bid farewell to the old building.

“It was great to see so many past and present members joined together on this significant day for the club” says Matt Warren, Club Chairperson.

The day started with a blessing at dawn by Ngati Haumia Kaumatua, Karl Farrell, followed later in the morning by a BBQ with music by Janet Holborow and Simon James and speeches from members of the club and Mayor Janet Holborow. The club house was officially declared closed by life member Dale Wills whose father built the club in 1966.

The formalities were followed by a full club training session which saw over 100 of the club’s younger members training on all forms of craft. Matt says that it was great to see our members out doing what they do best on the water after such a significant moment in the Club’s history.

Quality Demolition will demolish the building over the next few months leaving the club operating the vital lifeguard service and member training from containers for the next season or two.

The club has plans for a new building, but progress is stalled by funding the $4.5m new build.

