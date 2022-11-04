Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pegasus Fire Update #10

Friday, 4 November 2022, 11:58 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The fire at Pegasus Beach remains within containment lines and there is no change to the perimeter.

Incident Controller Graeme Knight says the focus today remains on strengthening containment lines on the western flank of the fire and to continue to dampen down hotspots.

"We have around 55 firefighters on the ground today working hard, supported by one aircraft and two heavy machinery diggers," he says.

Conditions at Woodend are calm, but it is expected that the wind will pick up this afternoon.

"The winds could pick up to 50km but we’re not expecting the fire will jump the containment lines," Graeme says.

As we head into Guy Fawkes weekend, Mr. Knight encourages people to remain vigilant when using fireworks.

"If you’re lighting fireworks this Guy Fawkes please take simple precautions to keep everyone safe. Check local bylaws for the rules around using fireworks in your area - and if it’s windy don’t light them at all," he says.

About 130 hectares of pine forest is still smouldering and smoke remains in the air, so the advice from Te Mana Ora - Community and Public Health remains in place. People impacted by the smoke are advised to keep their windows and doors closed, stay inside if it’s safe to do so and avoid or reduce outdoor exercise.

Anyone experiencing health issues from the fire should phone their usual general practice team in the first instance.

