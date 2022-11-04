Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests following aggravated robbery and kidnapping

Friday, 4 November 2022, 3:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to take enforcement action as part of Operation Cobalt to disrupt gang activity across the Waikato.

Te Awamutu Police have arrested four Mongrel Mob members in relation to aggravated robbery and kidnapping that took place on Saturday 15 October in Te Kuiti.

Throughout the investigation into the incident, police located two firearms, imitation firearms, weapons, methamphetamine and cannabis.

The four men that were taken into custody are charged with a range of offences including kidnapping, aggravated robbery, robbery and participating in an organised criminal group.

Operation Cobalt targets the unlawful behaviour and intimidation by gang members that threaten the community’s sense of being and feeling safe.

This Police activity should send a clear message to those involved in this unlawful behaviour that it will not be tolerated by Police or the community.

Two men, aged 28 and 22 are next due to appear in the Te Kuiti District Court on the 17 and 21 October, respectively.

One 25-year-old man will appear on 8 December and another 25-year-old man was scheduled to appear today.

Police want to remind people that we rely on the public to help stamp out this offending, by supplying information to us to help form a picture of what’s happening in our communities.

You may feel like the information you have is not significant, however, it could be the missing piece of the puzzle Police need to put offenders before the court.

Information can be passed to Police via 105 by phone on online, or alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org

