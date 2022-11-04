Pegasus Fire Update #11

The fire at Pegasus Beach remains contained within its perimeter.

Incident Controller, Graeme Knight says the Tūhaitara Coastal Park is now closed until further notice, including access to the beach.

"Public safety remains our number one priority, so if you were thinking of visiting the park, please make alternative plans this weekend," he says.

Graeme Knight says firefighters have been working hard today to strengthening the perimeter of the fire and dampening any hotspots.

"Two fire crews will be monitoring the fire ground overnight," he says, "but the conditions are looking promising."

"Weather conditions overnight are looking fine, with the wind expected to die down shortly," he says.

Tomorrow, around 55 firefighters and one helicopter are expected to be back at the fire ground containing the fire and dampening any hotspots.

As Guy Fawkes weekend is now among us, Graeme Knight encourages people to remain vigilant when using fireworks tonight.

"If the wind picks up, don’t light any fireworks," he says.

This will be the last update for the day.

