Nelson Vehicle Owners Urged To Keep Security In Mind

Nelson Police are investigating several incidents in which cars have been stolen while parked on the roadside or in public spaces.

Two young people have been placed before the Nelson Youth Court in relation to recent offending, however Police believe there may be others involved and are continuing to investigate in an effort to hold those involved to account.

Police would like to remind vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles are secured and any valuable items are removed when they’re unattended.

While Police are committed to actively investigating vehicle theft and holding offenders to account, people should take precautions to prevent their vehicle from being targeted.

Ensure your vehicle is locked, and all valuable items removed or concealed from view when you are not with it.

If possible, park your vehicle in a garage, but if it must be parked on the road, try to park in a well-lit, busy area.

Invest in a steering wheel lock or other anti-theft devices for vehicles and trailers.

Anyone that sees suspicious activity around vehicles can call Police on 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 after the fact.

