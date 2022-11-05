Pegasus Fire Update #12
Saturday, 5 November 2022, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The Pegasus fire remains contained and under control on
Saturday.
Incident Controller Al Hutt says there were
a few breakouts on Friday night, but these were not
significant and Fire and Emergency crews were able to keep
them under control.
Crews have been patrolling the
fire site today and any breakouts will be suppressed if
possible, Hutt says.
Drones are being used to identify
hotspots.
Fire and Emergency crews will remain on site
on
Sunday.
© Scoop Media
