Pegasus Fire Update #12

The Pegasus fire remains contained and under control on Saturday.

Incident Controller Al Hutt says there were a few breakouts on Friday night, but these were not significant and Fire and Emergency crews were able to keep them under control.

Crews have been patrolling the fire site today and any breakouts will be suppressed if possible, Hutt says.

Drones are being used to identify hotspots.

Fire and Emergency crews will remain on site on Sunday.

