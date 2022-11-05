Firearms Incident, New Lynn

Five people are assisting Police with an investigation into a firearms incident at a New Lynn, Auckland, address this morning.

Police received reports a man had been shot with a firearm at the Hutchinson Road residential property at about 9.40am.

The man drove to a petrol station on nearby Great North Road, where he was treated by staff there until paramedics arrived and transported him to hospital with serious injuries.

Just after 1pm, Police located a vehicle at a Kelston address, which matched a vehicle seen leaving the Hutchinson Road property this morning.

Armed Offenders’ Squad members entered the Kelston property.

Five people located at that property are now assisting Police with their enquiries.

Police staff remain at the Hutchinson Road property, conducting a scene examination and working to establish the full circumstances leading to the incident.

Police would like to acknowledge the disruption this morning's operation caused.

Incidents such as this can be alarming and unsettling for those living in the vicinity and Police would like to thank residents around the address in Hutchinson Road for their patience and cooperation.

If you witnessed the incident, or have video footage, and have not yet been in touch with us, please contact Police via 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference event number: P052495564. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

