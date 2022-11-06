Serious crash - Waihola Highway (State Highway 1) - Southern
Sunday, 6 November 2022, 1:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Waihola Highway (State Highway 1) near Milburn.
The
crash, involving a truck and a ute, was reported to Police
at 6.15am.
Initial indications are that one person
is critically injured.
The road is being closed at
Waihola to the north, and Milburn to the
south.
Motorists are encouraged to delay travel or take
alternative routes where possible.
