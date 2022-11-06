Search under way for missing kayaker - Firth of Thames

A search is under way for a kayaker missing in the Firth of Thames.

The kayaker set out from Kaiaua at around 3pm yesterday, with the intention of fishing at the mussel farms.

He did not return as expected and was reported missing last night by his family.

An extensive search has been carried out since the man was reported missing last night.

Police have led the search, with both the Police Maritime Unit and Eagle helicopter involved.

Coastguard has provided assistance and a fixed wing aircraft has also been deployed this morning.

At around 6.30am this morning the man's kayak, along with his fishing gear, was located around three miles east of Orere Point.

Police urgently want to hear from anyone in the Firth of Thames area who may have seen something which could assist in locating the missing kayaker.

If you can help, please call 111 and quote event number P052502217.

