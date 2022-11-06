Arrest, Firearms Incident, New Lynn

Auckland Police have arrested a 43-year-old man on firearms charges following yesterday’s incident in New Lynn.

The man is expected to appear in the Waitakere District Court on 11 November charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police are actively continuing enquiries into this incident.

We would like to thank those affected yesterday for their patience and assistance and continue to urge those who have information to contact Police.

You can call 105, quoting file number 221105/1348.

