Arrest, Firearms Incident, New Lynn
Sunday, 6 November 2022, 7:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Auckland Police have arrested a 43-year-old man on
firearms charges following yesterday’s incident in New
Lynn.
The man is expected to appear in the Waitakere
District Court on 11 November charged with unlawful
possession of a firearm.
Police are actively
continuing enquiries into this incident.
We would like
to thank those affected yesterday for their patience and
assistance and continue to urge those who have information
to contact Police.
You can call 105, quoting file
number
221105/1348.
