Update – Road Re-opens Following Fatal Crash, Waihola Highway
Sunday, 6 November 2022, 7:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waihola Highway (State Highway 1) between Waihola and
Milburn has re-opened following a fatal crash earlier
today.
Police wish to thank motorists for their
patience while the road was closed.
An investigation
into the circumstances of the crash is
underway.
