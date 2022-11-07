Advisory Group To Oversee Future Performance Of Wastewater Pipeline

A new advisory group will ensure the Matapihi community has direct input into the future performance of the Southern Pipeline, which carries wastewater from the city across the Tauranga Harbour to the Te Maunga treatment plant.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Ngāti Tapu, Ngāi Tūkairangi and Tauranga City Council on the future operation of the pipeline, which will be overseen by the newly established Southern Pipeline Advisory Group.

A major wastewater spill from the pipeline in 2021 contaminated the harbour and local odour discharges have affected the nearby Te Kura O Matapihi.

The advisory group, which consists of representatives from both hapū and Council, will seek to address the issues that led to the spill and look to improve future pipeline operations.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says the MOU and establishment of the advisory group is a significant step forward in the relationship with Ngāti Tapu and Ngāi Tūkairangi.

“The spill that occurred in 2021 was unacceptable and should never have happened,” says Anne.

“The formation of this advisory group will provide a better understanding of the impact of this infrastructure on the community and seek options to improve the pipeline’s performance.”

The Southern Pipeline is a vital piece of infrastructure which has enabled Tauranga Moana to manage unprecedented population growth over recent decades – growth that is expected to continue.

Commissioner Shad Rolleston says the pipeline is important to the health of our environment and that more needs to be done to protect and honour the whenua and the moana.

“The intent of the MOU is to achieve positive outcomes for the hapū, for the community and for Council,” says Shad.

“We appreciate the willingness Ngāti Tapu and Ngāi Tūkairangi have shown to engage in that process and help us improve our kaitiakitanga (guardianship) of Tauranga Moana.”

Anthony Fisher, new chair of the Tangata Whenua and Tauranga City Council Standing Committee and chair of the advisory group, says he’s looking forward to working with Council on implementing the MOU.

“A lot of mahi has taken place up to this point, and there’s still a lot more to come. I look forward to the ongoing korero we’ll be having and I’m confident good outcomes will be achieved.”

The advisory group will oversee the MOU's implementation, with meetings to be held at both Waikari Marae and Council premises.

