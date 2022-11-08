Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Proposes New $46m Library Project Is Put On Hold

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 11:14 am
Press Release: Nelson City Council

New Nelson Mayor Nick Smith will put to the first Nelson City Council meeting on Thursday 10 November that the Council not spend any further ratepayer funds on the ambitious library project on Halifax Street adjacent to the Maitai River.

“I gave a commitment during the local elections that the first resolution I would put to Council is to put the library development project on hold. Households and businesses are facing enormous financial pressure from the highest inflation rate in 40 years and the sharp increase in interest rates, which makes the library project unaffordable in the current climate.

“I do not want further ratepayer money spent on detailed design and further engineering studies when there isn’t the financial room to finance the project.

“Council’s finances have become even more challenging since the devastating August weather event. The cost of the repair work to Council’s own infrastructure is likely to fall between $40–$60m on top of the $6m spent during the emergency phase. Council staff and I will be working with government and Council’s insurers to recover a share of this amount, but a sizeable part of the cost will inevitably fall on the ratepayer.

“I remain firmly committed to providing quality library services for the Nelson community, and I want to address the immediate issue of tile safety as quickly as possible so the Elma Turner Library can return to full service.

“To that end, I am proposing Council establish a Library Reopening Taskforce to urgently progress the work to enable this to occur.”

The taskforce will comprise Mayor Nick and Councillors Kahu Paki Paki, Tim Skinner and Aaron Stallard. This group will be able to make rapid decisions about next steps once Council has received the final version of the Structural Detailed Seismic Assessment for the library.

“The Council will need to review its capital programme of works over the next decade through the Annual Plan process next year, and needs to have a longer-term discussion about the future of the current central city facility," Mayor Nick says.

“This will include the options of maintaining the current facility or a more modest new development. It’s important the public have an opportunity to have input in this longer-term plan.”
 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:


Forest And Bird: Enviro-NGOs Take No New Mines Protest To Labour Party AGM 

Following weeks of protests, media coverage, and the joint publication of an open letter to the Prime Minister, New Zealand’s largest environmental NGOs will be taking their call to stop new mines on public conservation land direct to the Labour Party, at their AGM this Sunday 6 November... More>>


Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>

Amnesty International: Kiwis Calling For UN To Take Action On Iran

More than 760,000 people across 218 countries and territories have added their voices to petitions calling for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to conduct investigations... More>>


Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 