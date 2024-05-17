Poll Shows Three Quarters Of Wellingtonians Oppose Airport Sale

A new poll commissioned by Unions Wellington shows an overwhelming majority of Wellingtonians oppose the Council’s plan to sell the 34% public stake in Wellington Airport.

The poll found 74% of Wellingtonians oppose the airport sale, compared to just 26% in favour.

The poll also showed strong opposition to the airport sale from every single Wellington City Council ward as well as from respondents who stated support for Labour, the Greens, New Zealand First, Te Pāti Māori and National.

“This is a clear message to the Council that the public does not support asset sales,” says Unions Wellington spokesperson Sabina Rizos-Shaw. “We urge Councillors to listen to the public and put an end to this unpopular and misguided proposal.”

“Public ownership is important because it gives our city a say on the future of the airport, something that is more critical than ever as we face the challenge of climate change.

“The airport is also a good long-term investment for Wellington. This year it will return a $20.4 million dividend, which can help protect vital services, invest in infrastructure and keep pressure off rates at a time when households are struggling with the cost of living.

“There has never been public support for the airport sale. Wellington did not vote for asset sales in 2022 and the numbers in this poll could not be any clearer. To proceed with a sale would be undemocratic and further erode public trust in the Council.

“Just last week Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown dropped his plan to privatise the Port of Auckland due to public opposition. We are calling on Mayor Tory Whanau to do the same and put an end to the airport sale.”

The poll was conducted by professional polling firm Community Engagement Limited and surveyed 1376 people within the Wellington City Council boundaries by landline and mobile phone between 11-14 May 2024. The margin of error is 4.1%.

