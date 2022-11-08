Update: Manukau Harbour incident
Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A search and rescue operation is resuming on the Manukau
Harbour.
One person remains outstanding after a boat
with five people onboard capsized around 7pm Sunday, near
Clarks Beach.
Today's search will predominantly be
aerial based with the assistance of the Police Air Support
Unit, Eagle.
Police will provide further updates about
this incident as they become
available.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...More>>