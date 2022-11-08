Waterways To Be Searched In Homicide Investigation
The Police National Dive Squad have been called into
search an area as the
homicide investigation into the death of Anaru Moana continues.
The dive squad are
expected to begin searching waterways in the Waitaki
area
today, close to where the silver Subaru was found burnt out only two days
after Anaru’s disappearance.
Police earlier confirmed this was a
vehicle of interest and have been tracing
the movements of those linked to the vehicle between the time Anaru went
missing and when the vehicle was disposed of.
Detective Inspector Joel Syme says good progress
has been made by the
investigation team in identifying those responsible for Anaru’s death.
“Police
remain committed to holding to account the person or
persons
responsible for Anaru’s death. We are also working hard to locate his body
so we can return him to his whanau.
“We continue to urge anyone with
information to contact Police, or
alternatively contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."