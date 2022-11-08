Waterways To Be Searched In Homicide Investigation

The Police National Dive Squad have been called into search an area as the

homicide investigation into the death of Anaru Moana continues.

The dive squad are expected to begin searching waterways in the Waitaki area

today, close to where the silver Subaru was found burnt out only two days

after Anaru’s disappearance.

Police earlier confirmed this was a vehicle of interest and have been tracing

the movements of those linked to the vehicle between the time Anaru went

missing and when the vehicle was disposed of.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme says good progress has been made by the

investigation team in identifying those responsible for Anaru’s death.

“Police remain committed to holding to account the person or persons

responsible for Anaru’s death. We are also working hard to locate his body

so we can return him to his whanau.

“We continue to urge anyone with information to contact Police, or

alternatively contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

