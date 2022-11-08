Police Acknowledge Sentencing In Relation To Death Of Dale Watene

Attributed to Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey.

Police acknowledge today’s sentencing in relation to the death of 40-year-old Dale Watene.

I would like to acknowledge the immense impact this tragedy has had on the family involved with this incident.

Our thoughts are with Mr Watene’s family and friends today as they continue to mourn his life.

Their lives have been changed forever.

Nothing will ease the pain of what has occurred, but it is my hope that today’s sentencing will bring some level of comfort to his loved ones.

I want to acknowledge the Otautau community for their support and assistance over the duration of the investigation.

Finally, I want to thank the investigation team, led by Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy.

The work done by the Southland CIB and the support given by other areas of Southern District meant we were able to identify those responsible and hold them to account.

© Scoop Media

