Update: Disappearance Of Anaru Moana

The homicide investigation into the death of South Canterbury man Anaru Moana has today focused on an area known as the Waihao Box.

The Police National Dive Squad today began searching waterways in the Waitaki area, close to where a silver Subaru was found burnt out two days after Anaru’s disappearance on 20 December 2021.

Police earlier confirmed this was a vehicle of interest and have been tracing the movements of those linked to the vehicle between the time the father-of-two went missing and when the vehicle was disposed of.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme says the Waihao River is an ongoing area of interest in the investigation.

The Subaru was set alight there, along State Highway 1, early on 22 December 2021. While the vehicle was recovered at the time, the bonnet remains missing.

“Over the coming days Police divers will search waterways close to where the vehicle was burnt out and also deep water areas on the Waitaki river close to State Highway 1.

“Police remain committed to holding to account the person or persons responsible for Anaru’s death. We are also working hard to locate his body so we can return him to his whanau.

“We continue to urge anyone with information to contact Police, or alternatively contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

© Scoop Media

