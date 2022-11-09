Ōtara hit-and-run: Information sought

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident in Ōtara last night.

Around 11.12pm, a 16-year-old girl was hit by a car as she left her house on Cobham Crescent.

The driver of the car has then driven away without checking on her. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The car is described as a grey hatchback.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information, which could help us identify and locate the vehicle and the driver.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote event number P052537740.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

