Ōtara hit-and-run: Information sought
Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 1:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a
vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident in Ōtara last
night.
Around 11.12pm, a 16-year-old girl was hit by a
car as she left her house on Cobham Crescent.
The
driver of the car has then driven away without checking on
her. She was taken to hospital with serious
injuries.
The car is described as a grey
hatchback.
Police would like to hear from anyone who
has information, which could help us identify and locate the
vehicle and the driver.
If you can help, please get in
touch via 105 and quote event number
P052537740.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
So far, the political response to excessive bank profits has held up a mirror to party identity. Labour thinks the level of bank profits is “open to question” but offers no action in response. National thinks the problem must lie with the state (not the banks), and wants to investigate the role of the Reserve Bank. The Greens say that the profits are excessive and its three options include a windfall tax. The ACT Party has said next to nothing, presumably because it believes profits can never be excessive...More>>