One in custody after Police officer struck by vehicle

09 November

A Police officer is in a serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Counties Manukau earlier this evening.

One person has been taken into custody.

The incident began about 7:20pm, when Police began tracking an allegedly stolen vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, an officer deployed road spikes on the corner of Manukau Station Road and Osterley Way in an attempt to stop the car. It was at this time the officer was allegedly struck by the vehicle.

The vehicle continued driving and a large Police response, involving the Police Eagle helicopter, was launched. As a result, there has been significant disruption to Auckland City traffic.

The vehicle in question was located a short time later under Grafton Road, and the alleged driver was located and detained just after 9pm on Khyber Pass Road.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers says the officer is in hospital with serious injuries.

"Our thoughts are with the officer and their family. Ensuring they are supported is our priority.

"This was a traumatic incident for those involved and I want to acknowledge the support offered by the officer's colleagues and members of the public."

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 or via

Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

