Investigation following sudden death, Hokitika

Police are making enquiries following the sudden death of an 18-year-old in Hokitika in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to a Livingstone Street address at 12.50am. Attempts to resuscitate the man were made, but sadly he has died.

We are aware of the public interest in this incident and are working hard to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

Police are providing support to the family of the deceased person, and ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.

Further details will be released proactively when they are available.

