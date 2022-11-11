Investigation following sudden death, Hokitika
Friday, 11 November 2022, 12:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries following the sudden death of
an 18-year-old in Hokitika in the early hours of this
morning.
Emergency services were called to a
Livingstone Street address at 12.50am. Attempts to
resuscitate the man were made, but sadly he has
died.
We are aware of the public interest in this
incident and are working hard to determine the circumstances
that led to this tragic event.
Police are providing
support to the family of the deceased person, and ask that
their privacy is respected at this very difficult
time.
Further details will be released proactively
when they are
available.
