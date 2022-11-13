Serious incident, East Tamaki

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua, Counties Manukau CIB:

One person has died and three others are seriously injured following an incident in East Tamaki overnight.

Three people with serious stab wounds and one person with a serious gunshot wound self-presented at Middlemore Hospital at around 4:30am.

Police can confirm that one of the three who presented with stab wounds has subsequently died from their injuries.

The other three remain in a serious condition in hospital.

Early enquiries have identified that the incident took place in a carpark off Lady Fisher Place in the Highbrook Drive area.

We are in the early stages of an investigation and the scene is currently cordoned off while an examination takes place.

Police are seeking any witnesses to come forward as we work to piece together the exact circumstances of the incident.

Anyone who was in the area or has any information which may be relevant is asked to contact Police.

Alternatively, you can contact Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

