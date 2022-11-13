Appeal after shot fired at Hastings bar
Sunday, 13 November 2022, 1:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Kate Hyde
Police are appealing for
information after a shotgun round was fired at the entrance
of a Hastings bar last night, narrowly missing people
inside.
The incident happened on Karamu Rd South, about
1.40am, on Sunday 13
November. Police believe the shot
was fired from a passing car.
The bar was busy with
patrons at the time and it’s by pure chance nobody was
seriously injured.
Some of the shot from the round went
into the garden bar area.
Anyone with information is asked
to call Police on 105 or fill out a report online at
www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My
Report'.
Please reference 221113/9509.
Information can
also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
