Appeal after shot fired at Hastings bar

Detective Sergeant Kate Hyde

Police are appealing for information after a shotgun round was fired at the entrance of a Hastings bar last night, narrowly missing people inside.

The incident happened on Karamu Rd South, about 1.40am, on Sunday 13

November. Police believe the shot was fired from a passing car.

The bar was busy with patrons at the time and it’s by pure chance nobody was seriously injured.

Some of the shot from the round went into the garden bar area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.

Please reference 221113/9509.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

