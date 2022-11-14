Missing person, Manukau Harbour – Monday update
Monday, 14 November 2022, 1:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Search and rescue operations will continue around the
Manukau Harbour to locate the missing person still
outstanding.
Extensive searching has been underway
since the boat capsized near Clarks Beach on 6
November.
The operation will primarily focus around
aerial based searches conducted at low tide.
Police
will continue to provide updates in this matter as they
become
available.
