Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Continue To Appeal For Information In Lower Hutt Homicide

Monday, 14 November 2022, 3:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the death of Craig McKelvie are appealing for sightings of a black 2004 Honda Odessey, registration JCT923.

Mr McKelvie died in hospital after he was located with serious injuries at a Mason Street address in Lower Hutt on Friday, 14 October.

The investigation team is particularly interested in the movements of the vehicle in the Moera area on 14 October.

We are interested in that vehicle and in identifying any occupants, as we believe they may be able to assist our enquiry team.

We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with Police.

Police want to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information and assisted with the investigation so far.

Our enquiries are ongoing and we are determined to hold the person(s) responsible to account.

We know there are still a number of people in the community with information related to Mr McKelvie’s death who are yet to come forward - we urge them to do the right thing and contact Police.

Information can be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221015/8888.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 

Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: New Financing Arrangements To Continue To Deliver Kāinga Ora Build Programme
“In the last five years Kāinga Ora has delivered over 8,370 newly built homes, over 900 retrofits and is overseeing the biggest urban development programme since the 1970s, with programmes like Large Scale Projects,” Megan Woods said... More>>


Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>



National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 