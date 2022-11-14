Police Continue To Appeal For Information In Lower Hutt Homicide

Police investigating the death of Craig McKelvie are appealing for sightings of a black 2004 Honda Odessey, registration JCT923.

Mr McKelvie died in hospital after he was located with serious injuries at a Mason Street address in Lower Hutt on Friday, 14 October.

The investigation team is particularly interested in the movements of the vehicle in the Moera area on 14 October.

We are interested in that vehicle and in identifying any occupants, as we believe they may be able to assist our enquiry team.

We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with Police.

Police want to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information and assisted with the investigation so far.

Our enquiries are ongoing and we are determined to hold the person(s) responsible to account.

We know there are still a number of people in the community with information related to Mr McKelvie’s death who are yet to come forward - we urge them to do the right thing and contact Police.

Information can be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221015/8888.

