Name Release - Water Incident, Moturiki Island, Mt Maunganui
Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 7:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man who died at Moturiki Island,
Mt Maunganui on 12 November.
He was Reon Wikeepa, 43,
of Tauranga.
Police extend our condolences to his
family and loved ones at this difficult
time.
