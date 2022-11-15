Drug Consumption Of MDMA Increases 175% For April, May, And June 2022 Compared With The Same Period In 2021

According to a recent National Waste Water Testing report released by the New Zealand Police, drug consumption is on the rise across the country. The report, which covers Q2 of 2022, shows that MDMA and Methamphetamine are being consumed in higher quantities.

During April, May, and June 22, an average of 8.5kg of MDMA was consumed each week. In the same quarter in 21, this amount was 3.1kg, an increase of 175%. Methamphetamine consumption averages 16.7 kilograms per week, so it’s still significantly higher consumption wise than MDMA, but its rate of growth is nowhere near as high. For the same period in 21, average consumption was 12.2 kilograms per week, an increase of 37%.

Per capita, Waikato district has the highest consumption of methamphetamine, while Southern district has the highest consumption of MDMA.

MDMA is commonly referred to as ecstasy. Resultz Group's Managing Director Kyly Coombes discusses the impact of MDMA. “As the popularity of this club drug continues to rise, employers need to stay vigilant in ensuring the safety of their workers. As a stimulant, this drug can cause physical impairment and impaired decision making, and its effects can last for up to 24 hours after use. This means that hard partiers could still be affected at the start of the working week, putting themselves and their colleagues at risk. In addition, individuals on-call over weekends may also be under the influence of MDMA”.

The risk factors for working while under the influence of MDMA include

Slowed reaction times

Impaired judgment

Blurred vision

Paranoia

Confusion

Anxiety

Drug testing can help employers identify drug use and address any potential safety concerns before they become an issue. Taking proactive steps to prevent drug use in the workplace is essential for maintaining a safe and productive work environment. Resultz Group provides mobile drug testing services nationwide, with a team of certified technicians.

