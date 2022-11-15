Ākau Tangi New Name For Wellington ASB Sports Centre

Wellington City Council will launch the new enduring name Ākau Tangi for the ASB Sports Centre in Kilbirnie on Sunday 20 November.

The name Ākau Tangi speaks to the sound and energy of the wind and waves crashing along the coastline. The name is made up of two parts – Te Ākau, meaning the coast, and Tangi, to make sound, cry out.

Ākau Tangi is a fitting name for the centre due to its proximity to the coastline and the way in which the name encapsulates the essence of the centre and its community. Like the coastline of Te Whanganui-a-Tara, the centre is a place of constant energy, movement, and sound and has its own distinct and unique rhythm throughout the day.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau is pleased to see a new te reo name and identity for this significant Wellington sports centre.

“Through the renaming process there is an opportunity to tell the story and highlight the significance of Evans Bay in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, and to increase the use of te reo in Wellington.

“The new name Ākau Tangi also represents inclusivity and promotes diversity in our sport and active recreation communities.

“This marks a new era for the sports centre and provides an opportunity for which we can all, as Wellingtonians, be proud of and feel a strong sense of belonging to the meaning behind this important Pōneke asset.”

In April 2022 the Social, Cultural and Economic Committee approved the new name for the centre.

Taranaki Whānui tautoko inclusivity and promotion of all sports in Wellington City, says Lee Hunter, Tumu Whakarae Taranaki Whanui ki te Upoko o te Ika a Maui.

“We are fortunate that Wellington City has outstanding sports facilities such as Te Ākau Tangi for the local and regional community, local schools, kura and high schools to participate in sports across all codes.

“Mental and physical health is a priority for us all, as individuals and whānau. It’s great to be able to support the work and effort from those closest to Te Ākau Tangi. Well done Whānau!”

As per the Council’s naming policy Te Māpihi Maurea, officers have worked with representatives from Taranaki Whānui to explore a new name and identity for the centre. This included a workshop session facilitated by Kura Moeahu of Te Ātiawa, attended by the Council staff, representatives from the Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Nga Mokopuna, and key sporting codes who operate out of the centre.

ASB Bank has been the naming rights sponsor for the ASB Sports Centre since it opened in 2011. The sponsorship agreement expired in August 2021 and ASB decided not to renew due to a change in focus and a move away from venue naming rights sponsorship.

The Council thanks ASB Bank for their ongoing support and huge contribution over the past 10 years to make the sports centre such a success.

