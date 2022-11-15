Arrests Made In Anaru Moana Homicide

Two people have been arrested and charged with the murder of Anaru Moana in December last year.

Mr Moana was reported missing on 23 December 2021, and extensive inquiries have been carried out since then to locate him and hold people to account.

This has involved detailed searches of waterways in the Waitaki and Waimate areas, with the assistance of the Police National Dive Squad.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme says that while Police have not yet located Mr Moana’s body, it is pleasing to have people before the courts in relation to his death.

“We hope that having two people charged with Anaru’s death will give some comfort to the whānau, however we know how important locating their loved one is, so this will remain a priority focus for the team,” he says.

The investigation is ongoing, and Police continue to appeal for information about Mr Moana’s death, and any information as to where he might be.

We thank those that have come forward so far, and encourage anyone else who has not yet contacted Police who may have information to please come forward to Police via 105 and quote file number 211223/0992.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org(link is external).

A 40-year-old man is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon charged with murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and kidnapping.

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow also charged with murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

© Scoop Media

