Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests Made In Anaru Moana Homicide

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 2:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two people have been arrested and charged with the murder of Anaru Moana in December last year.

Mr Moana was reported missing on 23 December 2021, and extensive inquiries have been carried out since then to locate him and hold people to account.

This has involved detailed searches of waterways in the Waitaki and Waimate areas, with the assistance of the Police National Dive Squad.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme says that while Police have not yet located Mr Moana’s body, it is pleasing to have people before the courts in relation to his death.

“We hope that having two people charged with Anaru’s death will give some comfort to the whānau, however we know how important locating their loved one is, so this will remain a priority focus for the team,” he says.

The investigation is ongoing, and Police continue to appeal for information about Mr Moana’s death, and any information as to where he might be.

We thank those that have come forward so far, and encourage anyone else who has not yet contacted Police who may have information to please come forward to Police via 105 and quote file number 211223/0992.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org(link is external).

A 40-year-old man is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon charged with murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and kidnapping.

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow also charged with murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 



Government: Cheaper, Faster, Better Resource Management Law
The Government is delivering a new resource management system that will better protect the environment while cutting red tape, lowering costs and shortening the time it takes to approve new homes and key infrastructure projects... More>>

ALSO:



Ukraine: Assistance Extended And Enhanced
New Zealand is extending its defence commitments and providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing response... More>>


Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 