Investigation Into Sudden Death - Silverdale
Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 2:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a sudden death in
Silverdale.
At this stage the death is being treated
as unexplained.
A second person has been transported
to hospital in a serious condition.
Police are still
in the very early stages of making enquiries as to the
circumstances of what has occurred.
We can reassure
the community we are not currently seeking anyone else in
relation.
No further information is
available.
