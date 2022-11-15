Investigation Into Sudden Death - Silverdale

Police are in attendance at a sudden death in Silverdale.

At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.

A second person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are still in the very early stages of making enquiries as to the circumstances of what has occurred.

We can reassure the community we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation.

No further information is available.

