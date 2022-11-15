One Year On - Police Rekindle Appeal For Missing Auckland Man

Police are asking the public to continue to look for missing Auckland man Atonio Finau, as we approach the first anniversary of his disappearance.

The 65-year-old Aucklander was last seen on 16 November 2021 in the West Auckland suburb of New Lynn.

Mr Finau lived in the Ōtāhuhu area but drove to Laingholm on Monday 15th November 2021 where he left his car, a black coloured Nissan Murano SUV/wagon.

Enquiries have established that on the afternoon of Tuesday 16th November 2021, he caught a bus from Laingholm to the New Lynn bus depot.

Despite a number of enquiries being carried out, his whereabouts remains unknown.

The attached photos of CCTV stills show the clothing that he was last known to be wearing.

Mr Finau's disappearance is out of character and Police are appealing for anyone with any sightings of Mr Finau to contact Police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Police on 105 and quote file number 211203/4366.

