Representatives Sought For Council Committees

Taupō District Council is seeking expressions of interest for external representatives on several of its committees.

Representative groups and committees throughout the Taupō District are in need of community, business, Māori and marae representatives to represent and advocate for the interests of those areas.

The groups include the Kinloch Representative Group, the Mangakino-Pouākani Representative Group, the Taupō East Rural Representative Group and the Tongariro Representative Group.

The committees include the Tūrangi Co-Governance Committee, Risk and Assurance Committee, Emergency Management Committee, Taupō Airport Authority Committee, and Taupō Reserves and Roading Committee.

The vacancies for each group and committee are as follows:

Risk and Assurance Committee: Two independent external members (one of which to be Chairperson).

Two independent external members (one of which to be Chairperson). Emergency Management Committee: One Māori representative.

One Māori representative. Kinloch Representative Group: Two community representatives, one Māori representative.

Two community representatives, one Māori representative. Mangakino-Pouakani Representative Group: One community representative from the Mangakino urban area, one community representative from the rural part of the Mangakino Ward, one marae representative, one Māori representative.

One community representative from the Mangakino urban area, one community representative from the rural part of the Mangakino Ward, one marae representative, one Māori representative. Taupō East Rural Representative Group: Two community representatives, one Māori representative.

Two community representatives, one Māori representative. Taupō Airport Authority Committee: Two business representatives.

Two business representatives. Taupō Reserves and Roading Committee: One Māori representative.

One Māori representative. Tūrangi Co-Governance Committee: One community representative.

One community representative. Tongariro Representative Group: One community representative from the area of the Tūrangi-Tongariro Ward to the east of SH1 excluding the area covered by the Mana Whakahono ā Rohe agreement, one community representative from the area of the Tūrangi-Tongariro Ward to the west of SH1 excluding the area covered by the Mana Whakahono ā Rohe agreement, one Māori representative.

Expressions of interest are now being sought and must arrive no later than 12pm, Monday 5 December 2022 to be considered.

Anyone who wishes to apply for these roles can do so by submitting a cover letter, curriculum vitae and optional letters of support or references. This documentation should be emailed to kwatts@taupo.govt.nz or dropped into a Taupō District Council Customer Service Centre (Taupō, Tūrangi or Mangakino).

