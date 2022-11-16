Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Improving Connections At Central City Roundabout 

Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Improvements to the Tristram Street and Collingwood Street roundabout in the central city started this week.

Hamilton City Council’s City Transportation Unit Director, Gordon Naidoo, said although the project aims to make the intersection safer for all road users, that’s not the only reason for the works.

“By installing shared paths, cycle lanes and safer places for pedestrians and people on bikes to cross the road, we’re enabling the community to connect to people and places in safe, accessible, and smart ways – no matter how they choose to travel.” said Naidoo.

Raised zebra crossings and cycle crossings will replace the existing crossing points on Tristram Street and Collingwood Streetto encourage drivers to slow down and give way to people crossing the road.

Once the new ACC building is complete in early 2023, these crossings will help about 700 new staff cross the road safely.

The new cycle crossings, paired with designated bike lanes and shared paths will improve the biking network through the area, from the Tristram Street and Thackeray Street roundabout through to the Tristram Street and Ward Street intersection.

Council acknowledges that the area is very busy, particularly around peak times, so most of the works on Tristram Street are planned at night while there is less disruption to traffic.

“With about 22,000 vehicle movements each day, it’s never going to be an easy roundabout to complete roadworks at, but we’re confident in our approach,” said Naidoo.

“We’re working with the businesses and community to ensure impacts are kept to a minimum throughout construction. This also includes completing an upgrade of the watermain under the road while we are working in the area.

“This isto ensure we only dig once to minimise impacts to residents and businesses.”

There will be some works during the day to upgrade the watermain and complete shared paths.Pedestrians may be asked to use the footpath on the other side of the road at times. People will continue to have full access to businesses in the area.

Most of the works will be completed by Christmas. The team will return in mid to late January 2023 to finish any minor works and water connections.

For more information on this project visit hamilton.govt.nz/tristram-collingwood

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 