Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Scenic Packages Bring People To Taumarunui

Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Two new rail-based tourism packages will see the Northern Explorer regularly stop at Taumarunui and help bring more visitors into the Ruapehu region.

Great Journeys New Zealand is offering 10 short break packages and multi-day tours, which include travel on our three scenic trains, accommodation and regional tourism experiences, as well as 12 fully guided multi-day tours.

Two of the packages, in the Ruapehu Region, will use Taumarunui station as their disembarking point.

“Great Journeys New Zealand’s new offerings will showcase the regions and help our tourism industry recover from the impacts of Covid-19 border closures. With the growing tourism interest around Taumarunui, we are excited to announce the Northern Explorer will now have a scheduled stop at Taumarunui Station,” KiwiRail’s General Manager Scenic Journeys Tracey Goodall says.

“Our packages are about getting domestic and international travellers off the beaten track and out into the regions to really experience what New Zealand has to offer. As part of this we have been working closely with Visit Ruapehu and local providers to develop two packages centred around the Forgotten World.”

“The first - Escape to the Forgotten World – includes a half-day rail cart tour and a visit to a lavender farm on the banks on the Whanganui River, travelling on the Northern Explorer from either Auckland or Wellington.

“The second – Forgotten World Adventure – is a multi-day stay in the regions, with a two-day rail cart tour along the entire Forgotten World railway from Okahukura to Stratford, an overnight stay in the unique Republic of Whangamomona, three nights in Taumarunui and time to visit the King Country.

“Beyond our own packages, Taumarunui is also a gateway to other key attractions. For example, the Timber Trail Great Ride attracts around 20,000 walkers and cyclists a year and the Whanganui River Journey Great Walk attracts around 4,000 people a year. The Northern Explorer offers another way to get to these attractions and add to the travel experience.

“I would like to thank Visit Ruapehu and the Ruapehu District Council for their local expertise and ongoing support and look forward to continue working with them and regional tourism operators to expand our Great Journeys New Zealand packages and bring more visitors into the Ruapehu region”.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton says that Taumarunui has been looking forward to this day for a long time.

“Both tourism operators and residents alike are very excited about rail services resuming. The return of the iconic Northern Explorer to Taumarunui will be a huge boost to the township and our visitor industry, and we expect the service to be very well supported.”

Jo Kennedy, Visit Ruapehu General Manager, adds “we are delighted to be working closely with Great Journeys NZ to develop an increasing range of packages designed to attract visitors to the region and entice them to spend longer and do more in Our Greater Outdoors whilst travelling more sustainably on the train!”

The Escape to the Forgotten World and Forgotten World Adventure packages can be booked from today (16 November), along with Great Journeys New Zealand’s other packages and tours.

Prior to the packages, Taumarunui was not a scheduled stop for the Northern Explorer but it would stop if 10 or more people wanted to get on or off the train. Taumarunui will become a scheduled Northern Explorer stop from 4 December.

Great Journeys New Zealand’s wider suite of short trip packages, multi-day and fully guided tours are available at:

https://www.greatjourneysnz.com/

Packages and tours can be booked through our website or via our Travel Centre:

travelcentre@greatjourneysnz.com

0800 872 467

Packages will be available any days the Northern Explorer, Coastal Pacific, and TranzAlpine scenic trains are running. Tours will be available from 13 January 2023.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 