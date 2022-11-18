Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Lewers Welcomes Marathon Athletes And Supporters

Friday, 18 November 2022, 9:18 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers has extended a warm welcome to all runners and supporters taking part in the 2022 New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon series of races this Saturday.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people arriving into Queenstown ahead of the marathon. We probably haven’t seen a weekend as busy as this for nearly three years which I know will be a welcome boost for many, especially those working in tourism and hospitality,” he said.

“To the 12,000 athletes taking part I say run well and enjoy it even when those legs are aching! There are some stunning views along the way to keep you inspired as well as hundreds of supporters to cheer you on.”

“Huge thanks to the organisers at Ironman for putting on what I know will be a great event, and of course to the army of volunteers without whom the whole thing couldn’t happen.”

“For us locals this is an opportunity to remind ourselves why visitors from all over the world love to travel to our corner of Aotearoa New Zealand, and how lucky we are to live here. With so many people in town this weekend a little patience will go a long way. Many local business owners continue to face staff shortages and will be stretched by the extra demand so that flat white or pre-race pasta might take a bit longer.”

“Gorge Road will reopen to through traffic on race day but there will be some other temporary road closures, so allow more time for your journey if it comes near to the course. Parking will be limited so I’d encourage anyone heading into town to consider taking the ferry, $1.00 bus, or bike, walk or even run if that’s an option for you,” said Mayor Lewers.

Anyone wanting more information should visit the event website https://queenstown-marathon.co.nz/

