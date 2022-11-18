Invercargill Man Arrested For Spate Of Southland Offending
Friday, 18 November 2022, 9:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Alexandra Police arrested a 23-year-old Invercargill man
yesterday, in relation to a substantial amount of offending
stretching throughout the Southland area.
He was
located and arrested near Gorge Creek, Alexandra.
The
man appeared in Queenstown District Court yesterday on 22
charges including unlawfully taking motor vehicles,
shoplifting, theft, fraud, burglary and wilful damage, as
well as numerous driving-related charges.
He was
remanded in custody to appear in Invercargill District Court
on 29 November
2022.
