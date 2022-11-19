Free Mulch Available After Beach Clean-up

Over the next few weeks Gisborne District Council invites the public to bring a trailer and get free mulch for their garden.

Council Liveable Communities Director Michele Frey says the large pile of mulch on Centennial Marine Drive (across from the Adventure Playground) is from the woody debris cleaned off our town beaches last month.

Ms Frey says the beach clean-up at the end of October this year cost $100,000.

“It was a targeted approach to the most used portion of the beach between Waikanae Surf Club and Midway Surf Club. The beach season has only just begun and we are conscious there may be future weather events in the pipeline and with it more washed-up debris. We will keep an eye on this.

“Over the past year, we have seen more woody debris come ashore as a result of multiple weather events. It has become a very expensive exercise for Council to clean the beach and we are looking at a long-term plan to manage this issue.”

Ms Frey says this plan will be presented to councillors early next year.

In the interim ongoing weekly maintenance of the beach will be carried out by Recreational Services.

“We know our beaches are one of our greatest assets and that our tourism season is fast approaching.

“Our contractors will be grooming the beach every week to remove the smaller debris that washes up on the tide so we can all enjoy the town beaches this summer.”

